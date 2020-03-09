SCSU Baseball Recap

The St. Cloud State baseball team is in Flordia for a handful of games. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 WILMINGTON UNIVERSITY 8 (10 Innings)

(Thursday March 5th)

The Huskies defeated the Wildcats of Wilmington University in the first game of the Russ-Matt Tournament in Auburndale, Florida. Junior right hander Fabian Villegas from Shadow Ridge High School from Goodyear, Arizona started on the mound. He threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and a pair of runs. Red-Shirt freshman, right hander Eli Emerson from Rocori High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Senior lefty Shannon Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels of Inver Grove Heights threw 6 2/3 in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies were led on offense by junior Jake Shusterich from Arroyo Grande High School of Nipomo, Califorinia. He went 3 for 4 with a double for four big RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Veteran senior Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Senior Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School of Parker Colorado went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Senior Lenny Walker from Tolleson Union High School of Arizona went 1 for 4 with a triple, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Junior Josh Hill from Tolleson Union High School of Arizona went 1 for 5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Junior Mauro Owens from Yucaipa High School of California went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Kyle Rodriquez from Issaquah High School of Washington was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI. Red-shirt freshman Drew Bulson from Rocori High School earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Junior Tyler Jajjar from Liberty High School from Peoria, Arizona earned a walk.

The pitcher of record for the Wildcats was Quintin Ivy. Their leader hitters were Matt Warrington went 2 for 5 with a triple and a double for three big RBI’s. Dan Hyatt went 3 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and Brooks Ryan went 1 for 5 with a triple for two RBI’s. Derek Donastory went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs.

ASHLAND UNIVERSITY EAGLES 10 SCSU HUSKIES 0 (7 Innings)

(Friday March 6th)

The Huskies were defeated by the No. 6 Nationally ranked Ashland University Eagles from New Castle, Delaware. The Eagles starting pitcher Josh Stove threw a complete game to earn the win. Their leading hitters were Austin Eifrid, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he he scored a pair of runs. Mike Flemming went 1 for 4 with a home run for a pair of RBI’s and he scored two runs. Garret Roberts went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Micah Allen went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Whipple went 1 for 2 for a RBI.

The Huskies starting and pitcher of record was Blake Flint. The Huskies got just four hits by: Josh Hill went 1 for 3, Lenny Walker went 1 for-3, Reid Conley went 1 for 1 and Aaron Hammann went 1 for 3 and Alex Holets earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 10 U of M CROOKSTON EAGLES 9 (10 Innings)

(Friday March 6th)

The Huskies sophomore Riley Ahern started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Red-Shirt freshman Avery Stevens threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded eight big strikeouts. The Huskies were actually out hit by the Eagles 15 to 13 in this slugfest. Sophomore Reid Conlee led the Huskies offense, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for one RBI. Junior Jake Shusterich went 1 for 5 with a home run for two big RBI’s. Junior Josh Hill went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Junior Kyle Rodriquez went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Senior Lenny Walker went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Senior Aaron Hammann went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Senior Matt Quade went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Bailey a Red-Shirt freshman went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Red-Shirt freshman Drew Bulson scored a run, junior Alex Holets scored a run and junior Tyler Jajjar was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

The Eagles Conner Richardson was their starting pitcher, he threw three innings. Esten Beneda was their pitcher of record. The Eagles leading hitters were; Brock Reller, he went 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Thoma went 2 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks. Elian Jung went 1 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk and Jake Hjelle went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Scott Finberg went 1 for4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Morris went 2 for 6 with a double and Mason Ruhlman went 2 for 5 and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 GANNON UNIVERSITY KNIGHTS 3

The Huskies defeated the Knights of Erie Pennsylvania, they collected ten hits in support of their pitchers. Andrew Murphy a freshman from Hugo, Minnesota started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, issued four walks, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. George Loxtercamp a 6’5” sophomore from Bemidji High School threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies were led on offense by Reid Conlee a sophomore from Blaine High School, went 2 for 4 with a home run for two big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Kyle Rodriquez a junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 2 for 5 with a RBI and Senior Lenny Walker went 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles and he scored one run. Aaron Hammann a senior from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich a junior from Arroyo Grande High School of Nipomo, California went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hajjar a junior from Liberty High School of Peoria, Arizona went 1 for 2, Josh Hill a junior from Tolleson Union High School of Avondale, Arizona was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Drew Bulson a red-shirt freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a walk.

The Knights starting pitcher was Eric Sapp and their pitcher of record was Matt Manezha. They were led on offense by Adam Malachi, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Marshal Murray went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elijah Quiceno went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Alex Baldi went 1 for 4 with a RBI.