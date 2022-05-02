SCSU Announces Finalists for Men’s Basketball Head Coach Position

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has narrowed down their search for the next men's basketball head coach.

Quincy Henderson, Brett Putz and Keven Bradley are the three finalists vying to become the new coach of the Huskies.

Henderson has spent the last eight seasons coaching at West Texas A&M leading the team to three conference titles, five conference tournament titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. He is also a two-time NCAA Division-II national champion and three-time NCAA tournament finalist as a player with Winona State (2005-2008).

Putz is a St. Cloud State alum and spent the last two seasons as head coach of Des Moines Area Community College, leading the team to a NJCAA National Championship last year. Prior to his time in Des Moines, Putz has also spent time coaching at Chicago State (2018-2020), Nebraska Omaha (2016-2018) and Wayne State (2013-2016).

Bradley has been coaching for more than a decade and is currently the associate head coach at Hillsdale College. He guided the team to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, a conference championship and a regional championship.

All three finalists will participate in a 30-minute open forum with the community over the next week in the Husky Den at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Henderson - May 3rd at 2:45 p.m.

Putz - May 5th at 3:30 p.m.

Bradley - May 9th at 12:15 p.m.

The position became available after SCSU parted ways with Matt Reimer back in March.