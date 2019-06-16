SCSU and SCTCC Hold 3rd Annual Scrubs Camp

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota junior high and high schoolers will be exploring the world of public health and safety this week.

St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College are hosting their 3rd annual Scrubs Camp. The three-day camp kicks off Monday and runs through Wednesday.

Kristy Modrow is the Director of Experiential Learning and Career Development at St. Cloud State. She says the camp is intended to get kids interested in healthcare careers.

Really it's a camp that's designed to pique the interest of seventh through twelfth graders in careers in public health, healthcare, and public safety.

During the week the students will hear from guest speakers in nursing, public health, gerontology, and public safety fields, as well as visit facilities at St. Cloud Hospital and Good Shepherd Living Community.

Modrow says they will also learn about first aid, triage, emergency preparation, and drone technology and then put their skills to the test in a disaster simulation.

We're going to have a bus pretend to run into one of the buildings and have the campers handle that situation. So, how do they respond to an emergency? What needs to be done to evacuate a building? How do they get victims safe? They're going to practice those skills and they're going to apply what they learned in the morning to the afternoon simulation.

The simulation is being put on with the help of Gold Cross and the St. Cloud Police and Fire Departments.

The first St. Cloud area scrubs camp was held in 2016. Similar events are put on by the Minnesota Health Board all over the state.