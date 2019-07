ST. CLOUD -- A local school district is looking to fill some open positions this week.

The St. Cloud Area School District is holding a job fair Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Quarryview Education Center in Waite Park.

Open positions include nursing, security, teaching, and non-licensed positions such as nutritional, custodial, and paraprofessional staff.

The list of over 100 openings also include both full and part-time.