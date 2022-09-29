Schmitt: Waterfowl Season Off to a Good Start

Waterfowl season got off a good start last weekend. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON. He says based on conversations he's had with people throughout the state and conservation reports it was a better than average start to the waterfowl hunting season last weekend. Schmitt indicated participation seemed up compared to past year and everyone he talked to was pleasantly surprised with the first weekend of duck season. He says wood ducks, mallards and teal were all available locally and ring necks and red heads in northern Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt explains duck hunting last weekend went pretty well but goose hunting did not. He says we just don't have a lot of geese around Central Minnesota right now. Schmitt says the habitat for ducks is pretty good in Central Minnesota with more watering holes but locations west of us in western Minnesota and the Dakotas are still dry. He indicated it is possible some of the hunters from those locations chose to hunt in Central Minnesota and locations in the state because of more water here. Schmitt says there was also evidence of more young ducks which he explains indicates a pretty good hatch.

There is 3 zones in the state for waterfowl hunting. The northern zone allows for duck hunting from September 24 to December 23 with the central and southern zones from September 24 - October 2 and from October 8 - December 28.

The cooler weather we've been experiencing lately has also led to cooler water temperatures which Schmitt says has led to great fall fishing. He expects that to continue for the next few weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.