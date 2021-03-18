Schmitt; Likely to Be Early Ice Out [PODCAST]

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says we are trending toward an early ice out. He says the warmer weather, rain and wind have all contributed to the current conditions. He says the ice is out on Rainy River and people are experiencing some of the best walleye fishing all year. Schmitt also says he knows people who have been traveling to the Missouri River in the Dakotas for great fishing this time of year as well. He says some of the biggest walleyes are caught in the time period with ice out. He says he caught his biggest walleye in the Chain of Lakes in the Richmond area. It was approximately 31 inches.

2020 was a big year for fishing, boating and going to resorts in Minnesota. Glen says he expects this year to be just as big if not bigger. He says resorts in Northern Minnesota are doing really well with bookings this spring and expects that to continue into the summer. Schmitt says because of continued restrictions on travel into Canada that helps the Minnesota portion of Lake of the Woods. Glen says the interest in Minnesota fishing statewide that picked up last year during the pandemic has a lot of trickle down effects with increased boat and RV sales, fishing licenses and just more people on the water. Glen says this is a great thing for this industry.

Glen Schmitt joins me every Thursday at 8:40 on WJON.

