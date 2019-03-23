SCFSC Ice Show Celebrates 45 Years [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Figure Skating Club is celebrating a big anniversary this year with their 45th annual Ice Show at the M.A.C. this weekend.

This year’s theme is “A Blast from the Past” and will feature music from previous ice shows. The skaters in the show are members of the SCFSC and range in age from 4-years-old on up to adults.

Coach Kris Moran says the show is a celebration of St. Cloud and its people.

It’s a chance to showcase just what normal St. Cloud residents can do - just an opportunity to showcase the town of St. Cloud, what’s available here, and how much fun it is.

The show also features guest skater Abbie Symanietz . She says the show is a sort of homecoming for her.

You know it’s actually quite exciting because this is one of the clubs I started out skating with so it’s kind of like coming home almost in a way. So it’s nice to just come back and see some of the people that I used to train and skate with.

Symanietz started out at SCFSC and is now with the St. Paul Figure Skating Club. She has several credits to her name including Novice Ladies MN Champion, and UGL Regional Championship Novie Ladies Bronze Medalist.

The show runs Saturday through Sunday. Tickets are available at the door: $10 for adults, $6 for students, and free for kids 4 and under.