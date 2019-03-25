Sauk River Remains Under Flood Warning

UNDATED -- The Sauk River remains under a flood warning . Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Hausauer says the river rose to minor flood level of six feet over the weekend.

Communities impacted include west St. Cloud, Waite, Rockville, Cold Spring and Richmond.

There are certainly people that live along the Sauk River as well as the Chain of Lakes and other lakes that are impacted by the Sauk as well. Certainly, we want people to be vigilant and keep an eye on the rising water levels. It does come pretty close to properties at times. I'm not aware at this time of any properties that have been impacted, but this is something we could see as water continues to rise throughout the week.

Hausauer says the Sauk River is forecast to crest at about seven feet late this week or early next week.

She says right now they are not expecting the river to rise to the flood levels we experienced back in 2009.