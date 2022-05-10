Sauk Rapids Storage Company Cleans Up from Strong Winds

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids storage facility is cleaning-up after Monday afternoon's storms.

Aspen Storage at 5004 Highway 10 had several of its shipping containers and three semi-trailers get blown over by the strong winds. Spokesman Patrick Mastey says one of the containers was blown about 40 feet.

All of the units were empty as that facility is just where they store their empty containers when they aren't being rented out.

The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and then a Severe Tornado Warning for Benton County around 4:30 p.m. However, there were no confirmed touchdowns from a tornado in Benton County.

Aspen Storage Fallen Trailers