Sauk Rapids Schools To Host Family Game Night

Can your family rise to the challenge in 60 seconds or less? Sauk Rapids-Rice Community Education will host a Family Game Night this Friday at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

The event will run from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and will feature "Minute to Win It" games and Bingo for the whole family. The cost is ten dollars per family and each family of up to six people will get its own table.

Per the Sauk Rapids-Rice website all participants will be asked to wear a face covering and will be socially-distanced for the event. In addition, everyone entering the building will be required to wash or sanitize their hands.

Minute to Win It was a TV game show that featured games that took 60 seconds or less to complete. Some of the games included on the show (but not necessarily at Friday's game night) were Dice Balance (balance as many dice as you can on a popsicle stick), Stack Attack (stack 36 plastic cups), Penny Tower (stack pennies into a tower) and Card Ninja (throw playing cards into a sliced watermelon).

After a year of social distancing and schooling/working from home, this event is a great opportunity to get back out in the community for some family-friendly fun. It also offers another opportunity for kids to be around other kids after a year of sporadic social interaction among peers.

Those interested in signing up for Family Game Night can sign up HERE. More information on the event and other community offerings in Sauk Rapids can be found HERE.