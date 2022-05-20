Sauk Rapids-Rice Students Celebrate Tractor Day

SAUK RAPIDS -- A parade of farm tractors pulled into the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School parking lot Friday morning to celebrate Tractor Day.

It's an annual event that our FFA advisor sets up for us each year and we hope to keep the tradition going.

For a majority of the student body, this longtime tradition gives them an opportunity to see these very large machines up close.

Students says they look forward to this event and enjoy talking about their tractors and the agricultural industry to their peers.

It's fun to drive our tractors to school and see the reaction. We've even had classes come out and ask some questions. I hope the other kids in school are excited to see the tractors.

Now driving tractors to school is not an uncommon thing in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Next week students at Foley High School will be holding their annual Tractor Day celebration.