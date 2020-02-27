Sauk Rapids-Rice Selects Next Superintendent

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has selected who they would like to have as their next superintendent.

The school board unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Bradley Bergstrom. He is currently the superintendent at Thief River Falls.

The final two candidates met individually this week with the board, district administration, staff, students and community members.

Bergstrom is expected to start his new job on July 1st.

Current Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Aaron Sinclair announced back in December that he was resigning at the end of this school year.