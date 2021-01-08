Sauk Rapids-Rice Preparing to Bring All Students Back to School

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has a plan to bring all students back to school.

In-person learning for students in Pre-K through 5th grade will start on January 19th. Those students will not have class on January 14th or 15th to prepare for the switch.

Secondary students in grades 6 through 12th will go into a hybrid learning model on January 19th. They will not have class on January 15th.

Then, the secondary students will return to in-person learning using a rolling start. Grade 6 and 9 go to in-person on February 1st. Grades 7,8,10,11 and 12 will start in-person on February 2nd.