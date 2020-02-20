Sauk Rapids-Rice Names Five Candidates For Next Superintendent

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Board of Education has named five candidates for the district's next Superintendent.

The candidates include:

- Thief River Falls Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom

- Milaca Superintendent Timothy Truebenbach

- Robbinsdale Executive Director Kristine Wehrkamp

- Foley Superintendent Paul Neubauer

- Belle Plaine Superintendent Dr. Ryan Laager.

The board will interview the candidates Thursday afternoon before selecting two finalists. The finalists will then be invited back for a full-day of interviews next week.

Current Superintendent Aaron Sinclair announced his resignation in December. His last day on the job will be June 30th.

