Sauk Rapids-Rice Grinds Out Win Over Cambridge-Isanti – SCOREBOARD

Sauk Rapids-Rice ran its record to 6-0 with a gritty 24-12 win against Cambridge-Isanti Friday night. The Storm will play at Andover next week (7 p.m.; Granite City Sports).

The Storm struck first on the game's opening drive when Shaun Walrath took it to the house with a long rushing touchdown, his sixth of the season. Leif Rudnick's extra point was good to give the Storm a 7-0 lead.

After a Cambridge-Isanti punt, the Storm struck again with Walrath scoring from short range to make the score 14-0, including Rudnick again nailing the point after attempt.

The Bluejackets got on the board as time expired in the first quarter when Braylon Davis rushed in his tenth touchdown of the year. The Cambridge-Isanti extra point attempt was no good, making the score 14-6 after the opening quarter.

Rudnick would nail a 27-yard field goal with time expiring in the second quarter to give Sauk Rapids-Rice a 17-6 lead into the half.

The Storm turned away the Bluejackets on the opening drive of the second half, then marched down the field for a touchdown with 4:07 left in the third quarter. Mason Sabraski pulled in a 19 yard pass from Spencer Ackerman to make the score 24-6.

The Bluejackets responded with a Levi Maurer rushing touchdown with just under three minutes left in the third, but their two point conversion attempt was no good to make the score 24-12.

ELSEWHERE:

Brainerd 56, Tech 7

Becker 20, ROCORI 0

Annandale 34, Apollo 0

Moorhead 35, Sartell 14