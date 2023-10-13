Sauk Rapids-Rice Falls At Andover – SCOREBOARD

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 29-8 at Andover. The Storm falls to 6-1 on the season, while Andover improves to 6-1.

Neither team scored in the first half under tough conditions with temperatures in the 40's and a rain that did not let up throughout the game.

The Storm scored first with just over 8 minutes left in the third quarter. Spencer Ackerman connected with Mason Sabraski for a long touchdown on a pass down the middle of the field. Sauk Rapids-Rice lined up for an extra point kick, but the snap was low but the holder, Ackerman, kept the play alive with his feet before eventually finding Walker Loesch open in the end zone for a successful third down conversion.

The Huskies scored on their next drive and added a two-point conversion to tie the game, then the Andover defense forced a Storm punt. Andover scored on the ensuing drive for a 14-8 lead.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will host Moorhead to close out the regular season Wednesday night.

ELSEWHERE

CATHEDRAL 22, MAPLE LAKE 0

TECH 22, SARTELL 7

OSAKIS 45, ROYALTON 0

BECKER 19, BIG LAKE 14

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 18, KIMBALL 6

ROCKFORD 36, MELROSE 6

ALBANY 52, MINNEWASKA 6