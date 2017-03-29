Sauk Rapids Man Falls Through Ice, Rescued by Deputies

Defocused shot of ambulance on a city street Thinkstock loading...

DENT -- Another close call on a Minnesota Lake. A 69-year-old Sauk Rapids man broke through the ice of West Silent Lake, just west of Dent, while fishing. He managed to hang onto the side of the ice. A person checking a cabin heard his calls for help and called 9-1-1.

Deputies from Otter Tail and Becker counties responded along with rescue squads from Dent and Vergas.

The man was taken to the Detroit Lake Hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia. He's expected to be okay.