Sauk Rapids Man Charged With Murder in Drug Overdose Death

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with murder in the overdose death of another man last April.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 34-year-old Robert Mrozek with 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the heroin/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.

Sartell Police were called April 8th to 119 LeSauk Drive to investigate a death. Officers discovered evidence of heroin use next to the man's body, whose name is not listed in the complaint.

Police say they were able to identify Mrozek as the man who provided the drugs through text messages between the two and surveillance video of them meeting.

Mrozek made his first court appearance Wednesday.