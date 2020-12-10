Rockville Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD -- A Rockville man faces a murder charge after a drug overdose that killed a man last fall. According to the charges, 28-year-old Travis Anderson provided the 30-year-old man heroin laced with fentanyl.

Authorities were called to a home in the 9000 block of Athman Road for a medical emergency. A roommate discovered the man's body around 3:00 p.m. on September 10th.

Records show the roommate removed a plate from near the victim which had a white powdery substance on it and put it in his car. Anderson then returned to the home before authorities arrived. The roommate told police that Anderson then took the victim's cell phone and removed it from the bedroom.

Anderson denied to investigators that he took the phone but officers were able to call the number and find it in some bushes fully charged.

A records search of the victim's phone and Anderson's phone allegedly detail several exchanges where Anderson was supplying the victim with drugs. Authorities say emails taken from the victim's phone also show Venmo transfers to Anderson for drugs.

An autopsy determined the victim died of mixed drug toxicity specifically heroin and fentanyl.

Anderson was taken into custody late Wednesday night on an arrest warrant for 3rd-degree murder.

There are no court dates scheduled yet.