Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged with murder in the overdose death of another man in April of 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-five-year-old Robert Mrozek pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the heroin/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.

Sartell Police were called to 119 LeSauk Drive on April 8th, 2020, to investigate a death. Officers discovered evidence of heroin use next to the man's body, whose name is not listed in the complaint.

Police say they were able to identify Mrozek as the man who provided the drugs through text messages between the two and surveillance video of them meeting.

Mrozek pleaded guilty Thursday, April 29th just over a week before his jury trial was scheduled to begin. He'll be sentenced on July 16th.