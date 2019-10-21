St. Cloud Man Charged in Drug Overdose Death

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with providing the drugs that caused another man to overdose and die last February.

Nineteen-year-old Brayden Thompson is charged with 3rd-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were called to the 700 block of 10th Avenue South February 17th on a report of a man who wasn't breathing and was cold to the touch. Police arrived to find the man dead. His name is withheld in the complaint filing.

Police say they searched the victim and found a blue pill suspected to be an opiate. Officers also learned the victim had taken a blue pill that was supposed to be oxycontin and was provided by Thompson.

Court records allege Thompson admitted to providing the pills to the victim and was quoted as saying "I'm going to live with this the rest of my life. I killed my best friend."

Court records show Thompson was regularly buying drugs off the dark web and paying for them with cryptocurrency. Thompson was then allegedly selling the drugs.

An autopsy of the victim determined his cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

Thompson's next court date is scheduled for November 25th.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App