Annandale Man Charged With Murder In Drug Overdose Death

SOUTH HAVEN -- An Annandale man is charged with murder in the overdose death of another man earlier this week.

Get our free mobile app

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Zachary Wolf with 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.

Authorities were called Sunday to the 4900 block of Bluehill Circle in South Haven to investigate a death. Officers discovered a piece of tin foil on the bed next to the man's body with a black tar substance on it. Police also located plastic baggies containing what was believed to be heroin and cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, Wolf would go with people to buy herion because he had a connection in the cities.

Witnesses say Wolf, the victim and two other men drove to Shakopee to buy heroin and other drugs for the group the night before.

An autopsy determined the victim died due to the toxic effects of Fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Wolf is currently being held in the Stearns County jail.