Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Hitting Woman With Golf Club

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with two felony counts of domestic assault after an incident at a St. Cloud car wash Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman said she was with 19-year-old Joshua Bauer around 11:00 p.m. at the Sok's Car Wash when they began arguing.

The woman told police the argument escalated and she wanted to end their relationship and leave, but Bauer wrestled her to the ground, punched her in the face and broke her cell phone. Records show Bauer then emptied a bag containing the woman's belongings onto the ground and poured power steering fluid on her belongings inside the car.

Bauer is accused of grabbing a golf club from the car and smashing a window. When the woman tried to stop him, she said Bauer hit her in the back with the club, kicked her and continued smashing the car with it before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Bauer a few blocks from the scene. Police say he admitted to arguing with the victim, but that she was the aggressor. Police say the evidence at the scene doesn't match Bauer's story.

Court records show Bauer has two previous assault convictions earlier this year in South Dakota involving two separate victims. He also faces a property damage charge in this case.