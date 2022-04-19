Sauk Rapids Announces Citizen of the Year
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has named its Citizen of the Year.
Jackie Johnson is this year's recipient. She has lived in Sauk Rapids for over 30 years with her entire professional career focused on mentoring youth in Central Minnesota.
Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger and the City Council will recognize Johnson at this Monday's council meeting.
