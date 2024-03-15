Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Officials say 32-year-old Shawn Kulzer began chatting with a minor using the Snapchat app in January of 2023. During the conversation, Kuzler learned the victim was under the age of 18, but still pressured the victim to send nude photographs.

In court, Kuzler admitted to enticing a second minor to send sexually explicit photos as well.

Kuzler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of coercing minors to produce sexually explicit images.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sauk Centre Police Department.

Based on evidence found during the investigation, authorities believe there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Minneapolis Division at 218-722-3341.

