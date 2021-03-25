Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty to Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to sexually molesting two young girls in 2018.

Thirty-nine-year-old Elliot Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Hill pleaded guilty Monday through a Norgaard plea where the defendant doesn't remember the crimes but does not dispute them. Court records show Hill told investigators he was an alcoholic and drank every night. He said he did not remember what he would do when he was drunk because he would blackout.

The girls were abused at Hill's Sauk Centre home at various times in 2018.

As part of the plea agreement, another charge involving a third victim will be dismissed.

Hill will be sentenced on June 24th.