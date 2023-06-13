Sartell’s Nordlund Shoots 82 at State Meet [AUDIO]

Sartell-St. Stephen junior golfer Shayla Nordlund shot an 82 in the first round of the Class AAA State Tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids Tuesday. Nordlund qualified for the state meet by shooting a 75 in the first round and an 81 in the 2nd which was good enough for 4th place at the Section 8-3-A meet.

At the time of this posting many golfers have yet to have finished their 1st round. Nordlund indicates she was in the middle of the pack of those who have finished. The 2nd round will take place Wednesday at Bunker Hills.

Nordlund talked with me on WJON.com after her first round. She says she's put the work in and is happy to have made it to this point. Nordlund explains she did her best to relax on the course and was impressed playing with so many talented golfers. Her goal for the final round is do the best that she can. Nordlund is interested in playing golf in college and has received some interest from colleges but she says she is still early in that decision making process.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Shayla Nordlund it is available below.