Sartell’s Mayor Would Like a Stillwater Look in Sartell [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city of Sartell's east side of the Mississippi River where the old paper mill used to be is a blank canvas that could be developed into something similar to how Stillwater uses the St. Croix river. Fitzthum says they are a bit limited due to residential and County Road 1 on the west side of the river. He says they've developed Watab Park on the west side of the river with pickleball and basketball courts and other amenities. He'd like to see a fishing pier and also discussed how the old Sartell bridge will be reopening as a walking bridge next year. Listen to our conversation below.

The city of Sartell has hosted information sessions on the the County Road 1 construction and will continue to give the public opportunities to gather knowledge and ask questions about the work that will be done. Fitzthum was since this is a Country Road Stearns County is handling the road work but Fitzthum says the City of Sartell is taking this opportunity to update the sewer and water systems under the road. Fitzthum says those lines are 35 years old.

Sartell Summerfest is more like "Slightly Sartell Summerfest" which means they won't have a parade this year and no big concert at Partners Pub and no street dance. Mayor Fitzthum says they plan is to have a couple of events which include mini golf at the Sartell Community Center and a drive thru giveaway at Liberty Bank in Sartell. Fitzthum says they just didn't have enough time after the mask mandate was lifting by Governor Walz. Fitzthum says they needed more time to lineup bands and floats. Slightly Sartell Summerfest is set for June 9-13.

