Sartell Woman Hurt in Highway 10 Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a rear-end collision in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at East St. Germain Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and an SUV were headed east on Highway 10 when the van rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Bonnie Hickey, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 20-year-old Cassidy Czeck of Holdingford, was not hurt.