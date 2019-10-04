Sartell Woman Hurt in Highway 10 Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell woman was hurt in a rear-end collision in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at East St. Germain Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and an SUV were headed east on Highway 10 when the van rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Bonnie Hickey, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 20-year-old Cassidy Czeck of Holdingford, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: benton county, Crash, minnesota state patrol, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top