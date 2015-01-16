Sartell Woman Adviser to Movie Actress Julianne Moore

SARTELL (AP) - Actress Julianne Moore, who's considered a front-runner for an Oscar in her latest film, had help with the authenticity of her role from a Minnesota woman.

The movie "Still Alice" is set for release Friday and is based on a best-selling novel about a linguistics professor with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Sandy Oltz, Courtesy of KatieCouric.com

Fifty-year-old Sandy Oltz, of Sartell, was diagnosed with the same disease four years ago. She became Moore's consultant during the film and was on the New York film set during its creation in March. Oltz describes Moore as caring and down to earth. The two still keep in touch.

Oltz says she and other Alzheimer's advocates hope the movie brings additional awareness and research dollars to the disease.