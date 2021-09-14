Sartell To Replace Thin Blue Line Decal From Squad Cars

SARTELL -- A decal on the Sartell Police Department's squad cars are being removed.

The city and police department has been facing some controversy from community members stating the blue line flag on the squad cars are offensive and a symbol of mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes says the decision to removed the decal was not an easy one. He says their top priority is the community they serve and feel this is the best course of action to keep this intact.

We had to think about the safety of officers, support staff, reserve officers and firefighters that work daily at the public safety facility, but most importantly our priority is you, the community that we need to provide assistance to in your time of need. We want our community to feel safe to come to our building to report a crime, register for permits, get advice and guidance from a police officer or even use the Safe Room to escape an abuser they are fleeing. We put the community in which we serve first and we are selfless in our commitment to continue to provide the best service we can and to provide an atmosphere at our facility in which you feel safe to come to us for help.

Hughes says they are working on a new decal design which will represent the reason the blue line flag was on their squad cars -- to remember the officers that have given their lives in the line of duty.

The Thin Blue Line Flag at the Sartell Public Safety Facility will also be removed.

Below is a decal concept design.

(Photo: Sartell Police Department)