Sartell To Begin Search Process for Next Police Chief

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will begin their search to find a new police chief.

During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the search process and timeline to fill the position.

According to the city's timeline, applications will be accepted through February 6th. The selection committee will then narrow down the candidates pool to a group of finalists, who will be interviewed by department heads, city council and the public by at the end of February.

The goal would then be to offer the position to a one of the finalists in March, with the anticipation the new police chief would start in May.

Earlier this month longtime police chief Jim Hughes announced he would be retiring on March 31st after 32 years with the Sartell police department.