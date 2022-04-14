Sartell Student Council Earns National Recognition

SARTELL -- The Sartell High School student council has earned some national recognition.

The group has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence by National Student Council.

National Student Council provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members.

Student Council President Summbla Anjum says they have a dedicated and committed group.

Our members attend numerous committee and council meetings. Our advisor, Karrie Fredrickson, is with us every step of the way, keeping us on track and on task so that our visions can come to life. We only run like a well-oiled machine because of the hard work of everyone involved.

Anjum says they have brought back a lot of school traditions that were on pause due to COVID and introduced new activities this year.

Student Council Advisor Karrie Fredrickson says this is a well-deserved honor.

Our students earned this Gold level national recognition during a challenging year and I am so proud. Their cooperation, creativity, and genuine concern and support for each other serve as inspiration for other students and our community.

Requirements for the award include a student council meeting a variety of criteria such as a written constitution, regular meetings, demonstrate a high level of leadership, and successful sponsorship and participation in activities and service to the school and community.

This is the second straight year the Sartell student council has won this award.