Sartell-St. Stephen To Switch to Distance Learning Until Dec. 4th

SARTELL -- Another local school district is changing their learning model.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district announced Monday that students in Riverview Intermediate School, Sartell Middle School and Sartell High School will begin distance learning starting November 16th. All schools will stay in this learning model through December 4th.

Oak Ridge Early Learning Center and Pine Meadow Primary Schools will also extend their distance learning models through December 4th.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says while we continue to see low transmission rates in our students, there is a surge in community transmission rates of COVID-19 which is causing staffing shortages.

We believe moving to distance learning is the safest decision for our students and staff. The District continues to monitor the situation and communicate any changes with families.

In order to prepare for the transition, there will be no school Friday for students in 3rd-12th grade.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school district has added a COVID-19 dashboard to their webpage for families to follow how many students and staff have tested positive for COVDI-19.