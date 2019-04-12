Sartell-St. Stephen Has 3 Choices for Intermediate School Name

SARTELL -- When the current Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School building transitions into an intermediate school for the district's third through fifth grades, what should the school be called?

A committee has been working to narrow down a long list of ideas and will be presenting the school board with their top three choices on Monday night.

The finalists are:

"Mississippi Mills Intermediate School"

"Riverview Intermediate School"

"Watab River Intermediate School"

School names were submitted by students throughout the district and staff members.

The committee is asking the board for the approval on the three names before having residents vote yet this spring.

The winning name will then be presented to the school board for final approval with a community reveal planned for this fall.