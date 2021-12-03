Sartell-St. Stephen Extends Winter Break

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is extending its winter break.

The school board held a special meeting Friday morning and designated Wednesday, December 22nd as an addition to the winter break schedule. Their winter break will now run from December 22nd through January 2nd, with classes resuming on January 3rd.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says they hope the students and staff will use the time to recharge. He says the district is in a position that they typically schedule more teaching days than most school districts, so the extra day off for students will not need to be made up later.

The school district will provide food service for all grades by sending home breakfast and lunch on Tuesday, December 21st.