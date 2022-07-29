Sartell Splits a Pair of Games at State Legion Baseball Tourney

The Sartell American Legion baseball team split a pair of pool play games in Prior Lake Thursday in the State American Legion baseball tournament. Sartell defeated Farmington 11-3 with Kade Lewis going 4-4 with a run and 2 RBIs in the afternoon. Sartell lost their 2nd game 12-1 in 5 innings to St. Michael Thursday night.

Sartell will play Willmar at 3 p.m. today in Burnsville in their final pool play game. Both Sartell and Willmar are 1-1 in pool play. Bracket play begins Saturday.