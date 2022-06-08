Sartell Baseball Advances to Section Final
The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team won at top seeded St. Michael-Albertville 5-2 Tuesday afternoon to advance to the section 8-4-A final. The 6th seeded Sabres are unbeaten in the tournament and are in the driver's seat when they play for the section title Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Cold Spring.
In yesterday's win Wes Johnson threw all 7 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win for the Sabres. Kade Lewis went 3-3 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs, Jacob Merrill was 2-3 with 2 runs scored and Steve Brinkerhoff went 2-4 with a run scored for Sartell.
Elsewhere in Section 8-4A
@ Cold Spring
Rogers 9, Bemidji 8
Elk River 4, Moorhead 0
Rogers 16, Elk River 1
(Rogers will play STMA at 4:30 p.m. in Cold Spring today for the right to play Sartell for the section title Thursday).
Section 6-2-A Playoffs
Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Pierz 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
(Wadena-Deer Creek will play Albany for the Section 6-2-A title at 4:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud Thursday)
