Sartell’s Nemanich Not Surprised By State Tourney Run

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is back at the state tournament this season after running the table to win the Section 8-4-A title last week. The Sabres were the #6 seed in the tournament. Sartell head baseball coach Jerome Nemanich joined me on WJON today. He says he wasn't surprised by their run through the playoffs and says they have 6 starters who played on last year's teams who've returned to contribute this season.

The key returnees include the power hitting Kade Lewis and top starting pitcher Wesley Johnson. Nemanich says Kade is a big, strong kid who's maturing as a baseball player. Lewis has 11 home runs this season. Nemanich says Johnson has turned into their ace this season and has great movement on his fastball.

Nemanich says they don't know much about today's opponent, 2nd seeded Stillwater. He says Stillwater doesn't have the top end Division I talent they've had in the past but they do have some quality players who will play college baseball next season. The Sabres are unseeded in the state tournament and will play #2 seed Stillwater at 4:30 p.m. today at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Sabres are 14-10 and that includes a 6-game win streak.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Jerome Nemanich it is available below.