SARTELL (WJON News) -- A longtime area high school coach has received a prestigious honor. Sartell-St.Stephen High School's Jerome Nemanich has been inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Nemanich has been the baseball coach at Sartell for over 25 years and has amassed more than 300 career wins.

Jerome Nemanich, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen High School Jerome Nemanich, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen High School loading...

Superintendent Michael Rivard says Nemanich is a treasure in the Sartell community:

"Having more than 300 career wins, multiple state level tourament appearances, and just his relationships that he has with our students, with our student athletes, and just having a long-term commitment to our kids and community is just such a great reflection and truly being deserving of the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame."

Rivard says it is not only a special honor for coach Nemanich but also for the whole program:

"Coach Nemanich is a very humble man; he appreciates the honor, and he sees it as, I'm sure as an honor for the whole program that he has helped to develop over these last twenty-five years, so it's just an amazing way of honoring not only him, especially, but just our program in general."

Coach Jerome Nemanich and his family, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen High School Coach Jerome Nemanich and his family, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen High School loading...

Rivard says Nemanich has baseball in his blood and cares deeply about the team and his players. Coach Nemanich has the unique distinction of taking Sartell-St. Stephen baseball to the state tournament in all four Minnesota high school baseball classes, 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt