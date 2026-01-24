Legendary Coach Jerome Nemanich Joins Minnesota Baseball Hall Of Fame
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A longtime area high school coach has received a prestigious honor. Sartell-St.Stephen High School's Jerome Nemanich has been inducted into the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Nemanich has been the baseball coach at Sartell for over 25 years and has amassed more than 300 career wins.
Superintendent Michael Rivard says Nemanich is a treasure in the Sartell community:
"Having more than 300 career wins, multiple state level tourament appearances, and just his relationships that he has with our students, with our student athletes, and just having a long-term commitment to our kids and community is just such a great reflection and truly being deserving of the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame."
Rivard says it is not only a special honor for coach Nemanich but also for the whole program:
"Coach Nemanich is a very humble man; he appreciates the honor, and he sees it as, I'm sure as an honor for the whole program that he has helped to develop over these last twenty-five years, so it's just an amazing way of honoring not only him, especially, but just our program in general."
Rivard says Nemanich has baseball in his blood and cares deeply about the team and his players. Coach Nemanich has the unique distinction of taking Sartell-St. Stephen baseball to the state tournament in all four Minnesota high school baseball classes, 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt