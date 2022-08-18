Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year.

Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format.

Zach Dingmann is the Principal at Riverview Intermediate School. He says change can be tough on younger students and they wanted to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Sometimes when families are at open house, it can get uncomfortable talking to the teacher with others around or maybe parents don't want to share something personal about their child. With this one-on-one time helps teachers not only get to know the student but the parents as well.

Dingmann says the teachers have wanted to change the way they held open house and are excited about this new format.

He says with the success of the district's Sabre Splash and Sabre Soar events for 9th and 6th grade students, they wanted to do something similar for their youngest learners.

During Sabre Launch kids can come in and roam the halls, find their lockers, families can stop by the booths and then most important get one-on-one time with the teacher.

Parents can sign up via Skyward for a time slot to meet with their child's teacher.

The Sabre Launch event runs September 6th and 7th at Oak Ridge, Pine Meadow and Riverview schools. First day of school for PreK-5th grade students will be September 8th.