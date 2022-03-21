Sartell School District, Police Hosting Online Safety Event

SARTELL -- A community wide event focusing on online safety is being held in Sartell.

The Sartell Police Department and Sartell-St. Stephen school district are hosting the informative event "Online Safety and Healthy Relationships" at the high school Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

The topic will focus on online conversations, risk behaviors, red flags and what to do if you become a victim.

Special Agent Nick Riba from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Kate LePage from MN Safe Harbor will be the evenings keynote speakers.

The event is free to attend and will be held in the Sartell High School Performing Arts Center starting at 7:00 p.m.

This event was rescheduled last month due to weather.