Sartell School Board Elects Board Chair, Approves E-Learning Plan

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It's back to work for the Sartell-St. Stephen school board.

The board held their first meeting of the new year last week, coming away with a new e-learning plan.

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says with the district already losing four school days, they wanted to have another option opposed to canceling school.

He says the e-learning plan will remain in effect for the remainder of the school year, at which time will be reviewed for any potential changes.

The board asked that we revisit the plan at the end of the school year. So we will get some feedback, should we use it, and look forward to further discussion and how it may affect our school calendar in the coming years.

Ridlhoover says he was impressed with how quickly staff put together and distributed the different e-learning plans for each grade level.

During the meeting, the board also swore in their new members, as well as elected Matt Moehrle as board chair.

Moehrle says they've accomplished a lot in recent year including hiring a new superintendent, and revamping the districts strategic plan.

He says with those big decisions in the rearview mirror, it's now up to the board to make sure those systems are being implemented.

The focus now is not so much creating systems, like the strategic or district operational plan that have been put in place over the last year, but insuring those plans are being implemented to continue to improve the district.

Moehrle says the board will be given an update at Monday's meeting on where the district is at with implementing the goals stated in the strategic plan.

He says their goal is to review each of the six strategic directions over the summer to have an updated operational plan prior to the start of the school year.