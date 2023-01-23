Sartell School Board Considering Adding Lights To Varsity Fields

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is beginning the process of upgrading their outdoor athletic fields at the high school.

During Monday's meeting, the board will consider awarding Musco Lighting's bid of $659,500 for the lighting materials.

The board will also consider going out for bids for the foundation work and electrical installation to add new lighting on the four varsity athletic fields.

The district has some remaining bond dollars for improvements at the high school which include the field lighting.

Back in March, Design Tree Engineering presented the board with some proposed renderings of their varsity fields which featured two multi-purpose athletic fields with lighting, bleachers, scoreboard and press box.

No action was taken at that time as the board wanted to continue to look over the designs and funding options.

This would be the first improvements made to the fields since the high school was built.