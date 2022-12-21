Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather

SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night.

The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour.

The fire department says with the next couple of days expected to become extremely dangerous, with bitterly cold temperatures, gusty winds and whiteout conditions, they felt it was best to make sure Santa and his team limit his travels to Christmas Eve.

Authorities are reminding residents to limit travel to essential travel only as some roadways will become extremely dangerous at times.

City officials say they expect to bring the Sartell Santa Tour back next year.