Sartell Road Construction Project Update

The River Road/County 1 road project continues in Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says phase 1 of the project is close to wrapping up with phase 2 slated to start May 31. Fitzthum says phase 2 will focus on 7th Street North up to 12th Street.

The other big Sartell road construction project is 19th Avenue being redone from County Road 4 to County Road 133. He says that project has been delayed a "little bit" with the project now expected to start in late July. Fitzthum says they were hoping that project would have started already. He says the reason for the delay is the Federal funding portion of the money to fund the project wasn't available right away. Fitzthum says the castings, that go underground under the manholes, are on back order causing the most recent delay. He says they are custom made for the project. Fitzthum says they did pre-order many of the items that were more generic in nature. He says because of this delay the 19th Avenue project won't be complete this calendar year and will instead be completed in 2023.

Mayor Fitzthum says a silver lining with the 19th Avenue project getting delayed is that now the two major road projects won't be going simultaneously as much which helps with traffic flow in the community.

The fat tire bike track construction continues in Sartell near the Sam's Club. Fitzthum says the completion date of the track isn't clear yet but he says "I know it's getting close".

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Mayor Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.