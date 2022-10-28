Sartell Road Construction Completed, Roads Reopen Saturday

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials say construction on two major roadways is finished.

Both County Road 1 (Riverside Avenue) and 19th Avenue South will both be opened to traffic Saturday.

City officials say they are thankful to Landwehr Construction and R.L. Larson Excavating for finishing both projects ahead of schedule.

County Road 1 was a full reconstruction in partnership with Stearns County.

Phase two of the 19th Avenue South project is expected to begin in the spring.

