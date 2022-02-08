Sartell Residents Vote No on 1.5% Food and Beverage Tax

SARTELL -- Residents in Sartell went to the polls Tuesday and voted down a 1.5% sales tax on food and beverages sold by restaurants.

The unofficial food and beverage tax ballot question failed by a 462 to 232 vote.

The election results are not official until they have been certified by a canvassing board. The results will be canvassed by the city council during their February 14th meeting.

The proposed tax was expected to generate $315,000 per year to help cover operational costs for recreational facilities in Sartell, including maintaining their current facilities and also adding additional amenities.

The City of Sartell would like to thank the community for coming out and voting in the special election.

St. Cloud remains the only city in our metro area that currently collects a food and beverage tax, which has been one-percent since it was implemented in 1987.