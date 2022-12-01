Sartell Receives 4 RFQ&#8217;s for Pine Ridge Golf Course

Sartell Receives 4 RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course

SARTELL (WJON News) - The city of Sartell has received four letters of interest from developers looking to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course.

Back in October, the council approved going through a Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest process for the property.

All proposals will now be reviewed by the city council for consideration.

The 9-hole golf course has been managed by a tenant, which currently holds 10-years on the remaining lease. Despite the new property owners, the council intends to place a restriction on the deed of the property, requiring it to remain a golf course for no less than 30 years.

The city bought the property back in 2008 as an 18-hole golf course. Since then, the city has split off and developed the northern portion of the property into Central Park Boulevard and Pinecone Central park.

 

