Sartell Police Looking for “Dangerous” Suspect After Two Pursuits

SARTELL -- Sartell police are looking for a suspect following two-car chases this week.

The Sartell Police Department says around 5:20 p.m. Friday night officers located 36-year-old Jason Schweiger of Sartell on Riverside Avenue South and attempted to arrest him on charges related to a vehicle pursuit that happened on Thursday.

Authorities say Schweiger then stole a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with Minnesota license plates 354XGY and fled officers. Police say they followed Schweiger on a nearly four-mile pursuit through Sartell during which time he attempted to hit another vehicle head-on, but instead ran it off the road.

The police department says the chase was called off due to this dangerous driving. Schweiger’s current whereabouts are not known.

Police say he faces charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault, child endangerment, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Schweiger is considered dangerous and ask that anyone who sees him or the suspect vehicle call 911.

